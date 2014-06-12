BRIEF-Rupa & Co says unit in license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
HONG KONG, June 12 The Pakistan government is set to raise $388 million after pricing the sale of its 19.8 percent stake in United Bank Ltd at 158 rupees a share, IFR reported on Thursday.
The sale of the remaining stake in United Bank is part of the government's initiative to raise funds through privatisation of 68 state companies, including 10 banks.
Around 80 percent of the shares were sold to international investors, IFR said. The government had set a floor price of 155 rupees per share for the sale, the first Reuters previously reported. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Miral fahmy)
* Says unit plans to buy Shanghai property firm for 3.98 billion yuan ($575.77 million)
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping