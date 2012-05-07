KOLKATA, India May 7 Pakistan has not taken
necessary action against Hafiz Saeed, Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Monday, referring to the Islamist suspected of
masterminding an attack by Pakistan-based gunmen on the Indian
city of Mumbai in 2008.
India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to bring Saeed to
justice, an issue that has stood in the way of rebuilding
relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours since the carnage
in India's financial capital, where gunmen killed 166 people.
India is furious Pakistan has not detained Saeed, despite
handing over evidence against him.
Washington has offered a reward of $10 million for
information leading to Saeed's capture.
"We're well aware that there has not yet been the steps
taken by the Pakistani government to do what both India and the
United States have repeatedly requested them they do," Clinton
said in the Indian city of Kolkata.
"And we're going to keep pushing that point. So it's a way
of raising the visibility and pointing out to those who are
associated with him that there is a cost for that."
Clinton also said that the United States believes al-Qaeda
leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is somewhere in Pakistan.
