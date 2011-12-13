WASHINGTON Dec 12 The leaders of a U.S. House-Senate negotiating panel said on Monday they had agreed to freeze $700 million in U.S. aid to Pakistan until it provides some assurances of assistance in the fight against improvised explosive devices in the region.

The explosive devices are among militants' most effective weapons against U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Many are made using ammonium nitrate, a common fertilizer shipped across the border from Pakistan. The freeze on U.S. aid was agreed as part of a defense bill that is expected to be passed this week.