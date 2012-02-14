(Adds release of American, quotes)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Feb 14 A U.S. embassy
employee was released after being held for questioning in
Pakistan on Tuesday when airport security officials discovered
bullets in his luggage, police said.
The American was about to to fly from the northwestern city
of Peshawar to the capital Islamabad when he was taken into
police custody, said Tahir Ayub, a senior police superintendent.
He was released after four hours when officials from the
U.S. consulate in Peshawar produced documents to show the man
worked at the consulate.
"He's been released to the consulate," a U.S. official in
Islamabad said. "He's at the consulate now."
The American is an embassy employee usually based in
Islamabad but was temporarily assigned to the Peshawar
consulate, the official said.
Police officers had earlier said they would hold the man
until his identity had been verified by the foreign office in
Islamabad and a U.S. official in the capital had said the
embassy was looking into the details of the reports.
"He has diplomatic status," the official said. "We're in
contact with Pakistani authorities on the details on the case."
Ayub said a pistol and 12 magazine rounds had been recovered
from the man's luggage, while another police officer said
security officials had only found bullets.
The detention was likely to revive memories of Raymond
Davis, an American CIA contractor who shot and killed two
Pakistanis in the eastern city of Lahore in January 2011.
A third Pakistani died when he was hit by an embassy vehicle
racing to extract Davis from the scene where an angry mob had
gathered.
After initial confusion, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said
Davis had diplomatic immunity, which Pakistan refused to
recognise. Davis spent almost two months in jail before being
released after the payment of compensation to the families of
the two men killed.
The incident was a major blow to the relationship between
the United States and Pakistan, a key ally in the war on terror.
Ties were just beginning to thaw when U.S. commandos killed
al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani military town on
May 2 in a secret raid which infuriated Islamabad.
(Additional reporting by Chris Allbritton in ISLAMABAD and
Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by
Ron Popeski)