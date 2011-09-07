WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions against three al Qaeda leaders based in Pakistan, including the group's leading cleric, one of its top public figures.

The U.S. Treasury said it added Libyan-born Abu Yahya al-Libi, whom it called al Qaeda's propaganda chief, to its list of specially designated terrorists under an executive order signed in September 2001.

The action prohibits U.S. financial transactions with Libi and seeks to freeze any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction. The Treasury also blacklisted Saudi-born Mauritanian strategist and weapons trainer Abu al-Rahman Ould Muhammad al-Husayn Ould Muhammad Salim, as well as Pakistani courier Mustafa Hajji Muhammad Khan.

The new sanctions were announced on the same day an al-Qaeda affiliate group in South Asia claimed responsibility for a briefcase bomb that exploded in New Delhi, killing at least 11 people and wounding 76 at outside India's High Court. [ID:nL3E7K70HT]

Indian authorities said they were investigating the claim made by Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami, which has bases in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"We are targeting two of al Qaeda's top strategists and commanders in Pakistan as well as a senior facilitator, striking at the heart of al Qaeda's remaining leadership and its operations in Pakistan," David Cohen, the Treasury's top national security official, said in a statement.

The Treasury said Libyan-born Libi, about 48, has released at least 68 public messages on al Qaeda's behalf and was second in public visibility only to Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as the group's leader after U.S. commandos killed Osama bin Laden in May.

Libi has urged Pakistanis to attack their government, the Treasury said, and was a deputy to al Qaeda's former No. 2 leader, Atiyah abd al-Rahman, whom U.S. authorities said was killed in late August in a missile strike by an unmanned drone. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Mohammad Zargham)