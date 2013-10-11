WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. military forces have
captured Latif Mehsud, a senior commander with the Pakistani
Taliban, the U.S. State Department said on Friday but declined
comment on when this happened or where he was being held.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters U.S.
forces had captured Mehsud, whom she described as a senior
commander with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is also known
as Tehriq-e-Taliban Pakistan. She said the group had claimed
responsibility for the attempted 2010 bombing of Times Square in
New York as well as many attacks within Pakistan.