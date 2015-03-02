By Syed Raza Hassan
| ISLAMABAD, March 2
ISLAMABAD, March 2 Pakistan has wasted $3.7
million worth of vaccines donated to protect children from
deadly diseases because officials failed to store them properly,
a senior health official told Reuters on Monday.
The scandal is the latest problem to be exposed in
Pakistan's poorly run public health services.
"We have suspended the officials concerned and are
conducting an inquiry," Saira Afzal Tarar, minister of state for
national health services, told Reuters.
The ruined vaccines were pentavalent vaccines, which combine
different vaccines in one injection and are supposed to protect
children against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis
B and a bacteria that causes meningitis and pneumonia.
It must be stored at cold temperatures to remain effective
but Pakistan's power sector is chronically mismanaged and the
country suffers several hours of power cuts a day.
Officials said the vaccines were exposed to fluctuating
temperatures, possibly because of faulty generators.
"There may have been issue with the generators, but the
facts will become clear after the inquiry," said Dr Saqlain
Ahmad Gilani, the national programme manager at the Expanded
Programme on Immunization.
He said 1.3 million doses of vaccine worth $3.7 million had
been wasted. They had been donated by the United Nations
Children's Fund (UNICEF).
UNICEF says one in 10 Pakistani children does not survive
their fifth birthday. The majority of deaths are due to easily
treatable diseases.
Last year, an international agency branded the government's
management of a national polio campaign "disastrous".
Doctors also say patients are regularly exposed to infected
blood as authorities fail to monitor blood banks.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld, Robert Birsel)