ISLAMABAD, June 24 Gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines airplane as it landed in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday night, injuring a crew member and a female passenger, police said.

The plane was carrying 178 passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia when it came under attack, policeman Asghar Khan said at the airport.

The attack follows a major Taliban assault on the airport in the southern port city of Karachi earlier this month. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)