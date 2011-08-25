MANILA Aug 25 Flag carrier Philippine Airlines
(PAL) said on Thursday it needs to upgrade its fleet to
expand operations and spin-off its ground handling, catering,
and call center services to remain competitive in the booming
Asian markets.
"We need to refleet," said Jaime Bautista, president of
Asia's oldest airline.
"This will provide us the avenue for bringing down unit
costs and improve our ability to price more competitively,"
Bautista told stockholders in an annual meeting.
He did not give specific aircraft purchase plans.
PAL's rival, budget carrier Cebu Air Inc , has
aggressively expanded its domestic and overseas routes and is
looking to more than double its fleet over the next 10 years as
it seeks further growth.
Cebu Air, which operates Cebu Pacific, announced in June its
purchase of 37 planes from Airbus, a unit of France's EADS
, for $3.8 billion to support expansion plans.
"To stay competitive, our fleet of 747s, Airbus 340-300s and
A330-300s, and A320-200s need to be replaced with newer
technology and more fuel efficient aircraft over the next few
years as they reached the end of their economic lives," Bautista
said.
PAL's current fleet comprise two Boeing 777-300ERs, five
Boeing 747-400s, four Airbus A340-300s, eight Airbus A330-300s,
13 Airbus A320-200s, and four Airbus 319-100s.
In November 2009, PAL took delivery of the country's first
Boeing 777 aircraft .
"(The refleeting) will allow us to expand our presence in
our current markets through increased frequencies and introduce
new destinations especially in the booming Asian region,"
Bautista said.
PAL incurred a net loss of 383.8 million pesos ($9 million)
in the first quarter ending June, reversing net profit of 1.4
billion pesos in the same period last year on higher fuel costs.
The airline also said it sent separation letters to 2,600
workers affected by its decision to outsource airline catering,
ground handling and reservations services, part of a survival
plan it launched early last year after incurring losses in 2008
and 2009.
($1 = 42.5 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)