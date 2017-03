April 3 (Reuters) -

* Palabora mining company ltd jse: pam - confirmation that the compulsory acquisition in terms of sec 124(1) of the companies act, 2008 will proceed on 4 apr

* Palabora mining company ltd - rtsa is entitled and bound to acquire remaining offer shares on same terms and conditions as those of offer ( "compulsory acquisition")

* Palabora mining company ltd - no applications were made to court in terms of section 124 (2) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: