PERTH Aug 31 Australia's Paladin Energy expects its uranium mines in Namibia and Malawi to reach full capacity in the first quarter of calendar 2012, the company said on Wednesday.

Paladin owns all of Namibia's Langer Heinrich mine and 85 percent of Malawi's Kayelekera mine. The company also has an interest in a uranium mine in Niger.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Mark Bendeich)