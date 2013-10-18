By Toni Clarke
Oct 18 Paladin Labs Inc's experimental
drug to treat a rare parasitic disease is effective and safe
enough to be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said on Friday.
The drug, Impavido, is designed to treat three forms of
leishmaniasis, a disease caused by a group of parasites known as
Leishmania, which are spread by the bite of a female sand fly.
The FDA is not bound to follow its advisory panel's advice
but typically does so.
Impavido was granted priority review by the FDA, a status
that cuts the review time to six months from the standard 10.
Priority review is typically given to experimental products that
address an unmet medical need or represent a major advance over
current treatments.
If Impavido is approved, Paladin, which is based in
Montreal, Canada, would receive a voucher from the FDA giving it
the right to receive a priority review of future product that
might not otherwise qualify for such a review.
Such vouchers, designed to encourage development of new
treatments for tropical diseases, can be sold to another
company.
Leishmaniasis comes in several forms: cutaneous, which
causes sores and ulcers on the skin; visceral, which affects
internal organs such as the spleen, liver and bone marrow; and
mucosal, which can cause disabling sores in the nose, mouth and
throat.
The disease affects an estimated 12 million people globally,
according to the World Health Organization, with an estimated 1
million-2 million new cases occurring each year.
The drug, also known as miltefosine, is currently listed as
one of five therapies for the disease on the WHO's Essential
Medicines list. It is currently approved in Europe, the Indian
subcontinent, and Central and South America.
Leishmaniasis is found most often in the tropics, subtropics
and southern Europe. In the United States people most at risk
include those immigrating or traveling from countries where the
disease is prevalent, military personnel and people with
compromised immune systems.
The panel voted 14-2 to approve the drug for cutaneous
leishmaniasis, the most common form. It voted 15-1 in favor for
visceral leishmaniasis, the most severe form; and it voted 13-3
in favor for mucosal disease.
The FDA is due to rule by Dec. 19 on whether to approve the
drug.