Sept 22 Canada's Afexa Life Sciences FXA.TO said although it welcomed Paladin Labs' PLB.TO decision to top an offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) for the flu medicine maker, it would still oppose any move to end its shareholder rights plan.

Radiant Investment Management said it bought Afexa's 524,500 common shares, on behalf of certain funds managed by Radiant.

Radiant now owns 5.43 percent of Afexa's outstanding shares, it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin said the terms of its new offer -- the details of which are yet to be provided -- would be superior to Valeant's offer for Afexa.

"Should Paladin choose to increase their offer, we would invite them to further amend their offer at the same time to include a minimum tender condition so that they will only acquire control of Afexa if a majority of our shareholders (other than Paladin) support their bid," William White, Chairman of Afexa, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Afexa's board had asked shareholders to accept Valeant's C$76 million offer, which was made in response to Paladin's C$56.7 million hostile cash-and-stock takeover bid.

Afexa adopted a poison-pill defense and hunted for alternate offers to Valeant after the two sides failed to reach a friendly arrangement. A hearing by the Alberta Securities Commission on the poison pill is scheduled for Sept 23.

White, who has been named Afexa's interim chief executive from Oct. 1, defended the rights plans saying it allowed the company to consider competing bids and prevented Paladin from buying or accepting tendered shares to give them a "blocking position" to deter other bids.

Montreal-based Paladin, which already owns 14.95 percent of Afexa, had extended the deadline for its previous offer to Sept. 23 from Sept. 15 earlier. [ID:nL3E7KF2LA]

Montreal-based Paladin's shares closed at C$36.60 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Afexa closed at C$0.77 and Valeant closed at C$37.43 on Thursday.