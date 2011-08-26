BRIEF-Taro posts quarterly sales of $220.4 million
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly net income per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to taro $3.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs financing agreement with syndicate of banks for $141 mln
* Says Langer Heinrich Stage 3 to reach potential capacity in Q1 2012 (Follows alerts)
Aug 26 Uranium producer Paladin Energy said it received full financing of $141 million for the expansion of its Namibia project.
Paladin said it signed a financing agreement with a syndicate of banks and added that it plans to fund initial development at the Langer Heinrich Stage 3 through existing cash reserves.
The company said the project is on track to reach potential capacity in the first quarter of 2012.
On Monday, the Perth, Australia-based miner said the expansion will increase production to 5.2 million pounds of uranium from 3.7 million pounds, and forecast total fiscal 2012 output of 7.4 million pounds.
Paladin's Toronto-listed shares were trading at C$2.09 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: