* Signs financing agreement with syndicate of banks for $141 mln

* Says Langer Heinrich Stage 3 to reach potential capacity in Q1 2012 (Follows alerts)

Aug 26 Uranium producer Paladin Energy said it received full financing of $141 million for the expansion of its Namibia project.

Paladin said it signed a financing agreement with a syndicate of banks and added that it plans to fund initial development at the Langer Heinrich Stage 3 through existing cash reserves.

The company said the project is on track to reach potential capacity in the first quarter of 2012.

On Monday, the Perth, Australia-based miner said the expansion will increase production to 5.2 million pounds of uranium from 3.7 million pounds, and forecast total fiscal 2012 output of 7.4 million pounds.

Paladin's Toronto-listed shares were trading at C$2.09 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)