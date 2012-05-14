EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
DUBAI May 14 Paladin Capital Group, a U.S. firm, and Abu Dhabi's Invest AD, plan to launch a $100-million private equity fund to invest in companies in fast-growing economies in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, the two companies said on Monday.
Private equity investment in the region is showing slow signs of revival after activity hit a slump in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008. Several mid-sized deals have taken place regionally this year as companies look for capital to expand businesses.
"Small-and medium-size companies are the backbone of the region's economy, and they are hungry for capital to expand, operationally and geographically, in the process creating jobs and increasing profits," Michael Steed, founder and managing partner of Paladin, said in a statement.
The fund will be launched in a joint venture agreement between the two firms.
Washington-based Paladin has about $1 billion of committed and invested capital across multiple funds and has invested in over 50 portfolio companies.
Invest AD is owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), which focuses on countries closer to home and is a separate entity from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.