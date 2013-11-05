UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 5 Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions Inc said it would acquire Canadian peer Paladin Labs Inc for about $1.6 billion to expand its presence in Canada and emerging markets.
Endo will pay C$77 ($73.98) per Paladin share, representing a premium of more than 20 percent to Paladin's Monday close.
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.