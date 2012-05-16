May 16 Uranium producer Paladin Energy Ltd
said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to end
a five-day strike at its Kayelekera mine in the southeast
African nation of Malawi.
The Australian miner's Toronto listed shares rose 0.85
percent to C$1.19 shortly after market open on Wednesday after
the company said full production at the uranium project is
expected to resume Wednesday evening.
Paladin said that under the deal its employees will drop
demands for an immediate wage increase to compensate for the
devaluation of the local currency. The company has agreed to
review wages in six months in accordance with Malawian CPI data.
The plant at Kayelekera operated at 65 percent capacity
throughout most of the strike, and the work stoppage is expected
to have little impact on Paladin's full-year production forecast
of 7.4 million to 7.9 million pounds of uranium.
