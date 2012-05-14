* Workers demand 66 percent pay hike
* Plant to operate at 65 pct capacity
* Government advises workers to return to site on Tuesday
May 14 Australian uranium miner Paladin Energy
Ltd said most local employees at its
Kayelekera mine in Malawi, southeast Africa, went on strike on
Friday demanding higher pay.
Production was shut down for 22 hours and restarted midday
on Saturday, said Paladin, which also mines uranium in Namibia.
The plant is expected to operate at about 65 percent
capacity until the employees return to work, the company said in
a statement.
The workers are demanding a 66 percent pay hike following
the recent 50 percent devaluation of the national currency by
the government of Malawi, the company said.
Paladin, which in January maintained its full-year
production forecast of 7.4 million to 7.9 million pounds, said
the Kayelekera mine produced 632,000 pounds in the
October-December quarter, up 60 percent from the previous
quarter.
"While it will have some impact on the company's total
annual production results, we do not believe this will be
significant if our national employees heed the advice of
government officials and return to work on May 15," Chief
Executive John Borshoff said.
Expatriate workers, contract staff and some other local
employees remained at or have returned to work, the company
said.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)