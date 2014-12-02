FRANKFURT Dec 2 Deutsche Bank and retail property group ECE are to buy the landmark PalaisQuartier shopping centre and hotel complex in the centre of Frankfurt for around 800 million euros ($995 million), they said on Tuesday, one of Germany's biggest property deals this year.

The PalaisQuartier, owned by a real estate arm of Rabobank , includes the MyZeil shopping centre and the Hotel Jumeirah Frankfurt. The complex is built on the site of an 18th century baroque palace.

The deal provides more evidence of how low interest rates have prompted a boom in demand for commercial real estate from investors such as asset managers and insurers seeking higher yields than those available in the bond and money markets.

Deutsche Bank Asset and Wealth Management has taken the lion's share in the PalaisQuartier deal, rolling the 115,000 square metre complex into three special funds aimed at institutional investors.

ECE, part of Hamburg-based Otto group, is taking a 10 percent share in the complex and will be the asset manager for the MyZeil shopping centre.

(1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)