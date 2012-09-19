* Calls on foreign donors to make good on pledges
* Urges Israel to ease West Bank restrictions
By Jihan Abdalla
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 A gathering crisis
in the Palestinian economy will worsen unless foreign funding
increases and Israel eases long-standing curbs on development,
the World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
"Looking ahead, with persisting restrictions, financing
difficulties with aid shortfalls, and stalemate in the peace
process, there is a high risk of a continued economic slowdown,
a rise in unemployment, and social upheaval," the IMF said.
In a separate report issued ahead of a conference on
Palestinian aid in New York next week, the World Bank forecast a
$1.5 billion deficit in the PA budget in 2012, with donor funds
expected to cover just $1.14 billion of this shortfall.
"Donors do need to act urgently in the face of a serious
fiscal crisis facing the PA (Palestinian Authority) in the short
term," Mariam Sherman, the World Bank's country director for the
West Bank and Gaza Strip, said in a statement.
The PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank,
receives most of its aid from the United States, the European
Union and Arab nations.
But over the past several years there has been a shortfall
in aid coming from Arab states resulting in the PA being unable
to pay salaries to its 153,000 civil servants on time, on
several occasions this year.
A hike in taxes in early September caused by economic
accords with Israel that peg Palestinian sales tax to high
Israeli rates sparked demonstrations and violence across the
West Bank, coupled with calls for the government to resign.
To end the protests, Prime Minister Salam Fayyad last week
announced he would roll back the tax increases.
SETTLEMENT BLOCS
Wednesday's reports said the presence of Jewish settlements,
which control some 42 percent of West Bank territory, was
stifling the potential for Palestinian economic growth.
To build their economy, the World Bank said, the
Palestinians need access to "Area C", the territory covering 60
percent of the West Bank where Israel maintains full control
under interim peace accords and most settlements are located.
Area C includes most of, but not all, the settlements.
"The continuous growth in the size of land that is allocated
for settlement activity within the West Bank has fragmented the
territory into smaller and more disconnected enclaves," it said.
The United Nations says all West Bank settlements are
illegal. Israel disputes this and has sanctioned 120 official
settlements since capturing the land in a 1967 Middle East war.
In its report, the IMF saw economic growth in the West Bank
and Gaza falling to 6.2 percent this year from 9.9 percent in
2011. It predicted growth of just 5.6 percent in 2013, with
unemployment hovering around the 20 percent mark in this period.
Sherman said that even if donor countries met their aid
pledges, "sustainable economic growth cannot be achieved without
the removal of the barriers preventing private sector
development, particularly in Area C".
The World Bank said the PA had made "credible efforts",
towards tackling its crisis and building its institutions but
Israeli measures "remain the major impediment."
Sherman cited difficulties in obtaining Israeli entry
permits to the West Bank for foreign investors, a ban on the
import of "dual use" items that Israel fears could be used in
weaponry and limits on access to natural resources.
"The most important message of this report is that economic
cohesion is not achievable when the areas in which people have
to operate and go about their business are crisscrossed by
impediments," Sherman said.
The report said Israel has recently shown a willingness to
consider the relaxation of specific restrictions in Area C, and
had, according to its Foreign Ministry, approved 119 Palestinian
infrastructure projects in 2011.
Israel has said it has greatly eased the movement of people
and goods in the West Bank, as a result of improved security
conditions. It maintains a blockade of the Gaza Strip, whose
rulers oppose the existence of the Jewish state.