* Palestinian agriculture suffers in occupied West Bank
* Water scarcity, land woes make tough job harder
* Farmers complain settlers get preferential treatment
By Jihan Abdalla
BEIT UMMAR, West Bank, Sept 12 Once a mainstay
of the local economy, Palestinian agriculture in the rocky West
Bank is in decline as farmers struggle to protect their
livelihoods and their lands.
Deprived of water and cut off from key markets, farmers
across the occupied territory can only look on with a mix of
anger and envy as Israeli settlers copiously irrigate their own
plantations and export at will.
The pressure to keep farming is strong, not least because
Palestinian farmers believe that Israel and Jewish settlers will
expropriate their farmland if they leave it uncultivated.
But with restrictions on water use and land, what farmers
produce often fails to match the lower cost or higher quality of
what Israel supplies to the Palestinian stores.
Palestinian agriculture represented just six percent of
gross domestic product in 2010 from 13.7 percent in 1994, the
World Bank said. The Palestinian statistics bureau said where
the sector employed 22 percent of the workforce in 1994, now it
employs just 12.7 percent.
"Palestinian farmers are fighting a daily, losing battle
against Israeli restrictions on land and water," Palestinian
Minister of Agriculture Walid Assaf told Reuters.
In a report issued this month, a United Nations agency said
the impact of the Israeli occupation on the productive base of
the Palestinian economy, and especially its once-flourishing
agriculture, "has been devastating."
"The economy has lost access to 40 per cent of West Bank
land, 82 percent of its ground water, and more than two thirds
of its grazing land," said the U.N. trade and development
agency, UNCTAD.
Under agreements signed in 1994, Israel controls more than
80 percent of West Bank water resources by occupying the areas
where the water is most plentiful. International aid groups say
it is much more generous in distributing the water to its own
citizens than the Palestinians, who claim not just the
territory, but also the underground aquifers, for themselves.
Human rights organisation Amnesty International says
Palestinians on average use 70 litres of water a day while
Israelis and Jewish settlers consume an average 300 litres a
day.
The differential is even more stark in settler communities
in the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea, where, according to
the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, residents used some 1,312
litres a day in 2008, mainly for agriculture.
This was almost 18 times more than the amount of water made
available to Palestinians, the group said in a 2011 report. It
said the monthly cost of water for Palestinians was three times
more than that paid by settlers.
The direct result of this is easily visible.
While fruit orchards in the farming town of Beit Ummar,
north of the city of Hebron, are parched as they rely only on
scarce rainfall, a settler farm across the way is lined with
black pipes for regular hosing, allowing for faster growth. Lush
green, the rows of fruit trees were all picked months ago.
"These plums will sell for 1 shekel ($0.25) a kilo, almost
for free! The Israeli plums have already been on the market for
one month," said Um Hussein, a 75-year-old woman picking dusty
fruit off her tree in an orchard adjacent to a Jewish
settlement.
"We can barely afford drinking water, let alone water the
trees," says farmer Nafez Khalaylah.
Palestinian farmers in most West Bank areas cannot drill new
wells without Israeli permission - something European Union
diplomats say hardly ever happens.
Israel says it is already giving Palestinians more water
than was agreed in the 1994 interim Oslo peace accords. They say
a definitive division of resources can only be decided in a
final peace deal - something that has proved elusive in years of
mutual recrimination and missed chances.
TIED TO THE PAST
Israeli agriculture experts say the Palestinians could do
much more with their land if they adopted modern farming methods
including using "drip technology" and modern fertilisers, but
again Palestinians counter that it comes down to ample water
supplies and unrestricted access to imports.
The locals certainly receive little help or encouragement
from the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited
self-rule in the West Bank. It allocates a mere one percent of
its budget to farming, despite the sector's importance. In a
speech aimed at ending recent protests against tax hikes, Prime
Minister Salam Fayyad this week promised to do more for the
sector.
Farmers also say they are denied access to some of the West
Bank's most fertile land, especially in so-called Area C, which
includes the Jordan Valley and is controlled by the Israelis.
Rights group Peace Now says Israel has declared 25,000 acres
or 16 percent of the West Bank as "state land" since 1967 and
annexed it to settlements. Other areas are still under scrutiny.
In August, the Israeli authority which administers the West
Bank, COGAT, ordered a group of farmers near Jericho, close to
the Dead Sea, to tear up over 35,000 date palm trees, and leave
the land.
COGAT told Reuters the trees had been planted illegally
because they were on land where ownership is still to be
established. It said in a written statement that the farmers had
also been illegally siphoning water from Israeli sources.
Palestinian farmers and officials say the land is owned by
the Islamic waqf, a kind of religious trust, which the farmers
have been renting for years. They say Israel is threatened by
the success of their crop, the sweet, fat Medjoul date, one of
the world's most expensive varieties.
Jewish settlements nearby grow Medjoul dates too. Several
neighbouring Islamic countries are now boycotting their produce.
GOING TO WASTE
Palestinian farmers also say Israel restricts the entry of
West Bank produce to key markets, namely Jerusalem, once the
commercial centre for Palestinians. All produce destined to
Israel or for export must through Israeli checkpoints and
subject to lengthy checks and procedures, significantly
increasing production costs and decreasing profitability.
Palestinians imported $72.2 million worth of fruit and
vegetables from Israel in 2010, while their own farmers exported
just $2.92 million of their produce and often laboured to sell
it at home, official local statistics show.
At a wholesale outlet, farmer Mohammad Awad sits surrounded
by stacks of plums and 10 tons of Beit Ummar grapes - once much
sought after, but now unsold and starting to ferment.
Awad says their only potential market is in the north of the
West Bank, where plums and grapes are not grown. But the stalls
there are filled with more aesthetic-looking, albeit more
expensive Israeli grapes, for 5 shekels ($1.4) a kilo.
"These grapes will end up being sold to a winery for a half
shekel ($0.17) a kilo," Awad says, taking a deep drag of his
cigarette. "I've been telling farmers not to pick their fruit,
there is no market for them," he says.
Once dubbed Palestine's fruit basket, now farmers leave some
of their crop to rot in the sun-baked orchards, unwilling to
sell it at a loss.
With the sector beset by so many problems, it is little
wonder that many farmers are throwing in the towel.
Nafez Khalaylah recalls how 20 years ago, hundreds of
farmers would leave their homes every day at five in the morning
and walk towards their orchards.
"Now I work all day and I do not see one single farmer, or
one single cheerful person," he says.
The owner of 80 trees, he is barely able to make ends meet.
Last year, plums sold for 2 shekels ($0.5) a kilo against some 4
shekels in the 1980s. "Maybe next year, we won't be able to sell
them at all," he says ruefully.