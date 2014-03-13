* Flare-up has included heaviest rocket barrage in two years
* Egypt trying to mediate calm; Israel threatens escalation
(Releads with more rockets)
By Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi
JERUSALEM/GAZA, March 13 A small armed faction
in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel on Thursday, drawing
retaliatory air strikes and pushing cross-border violence into a
third day despite a truce called by the more powerful
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.
The clashes have been the most intense since the Gaza war of
November 2012. This time, however, casualties have been scant
with winter rains keeping many people indoors, and Israel's Iron
Dome interceptor shooting down some of the Palestinian rockets.
Most Israeli strikes have hit unmanned militant facilities.
Hamas, the Islamist movement governing Gaza, has also kept
its fighters out of this flare-up so far.
The Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, which often operates
independent of Hamas, began the barrage on Wednesday after
Israel's forces killed three of its fighters a day earlier.
On Thursday afternoon, Islamic Jihad leader Khaled al-Batsh
announced that a deal that had been brokered by Cairo to end the
2012 war was back in effect, provided the Israelis also
complied.
"Following intensive Egyptian contacts and efforts, the
agreement for calm has been restored," he said on Facebook.
Within hours, however, the Popular Resistance Committee
(PRC), a Gaza splinter group, said it had launched eight rockets
into Israel. At least four struck open areas and one was downed
by Iron Dome, the Israeli military said.
Israel's air force then bombed a PRC camp in southern Gaza
and "three other terror sites" to the north, the military said.
TALK OF REOCCUPATION
There was no immediate word of any injuries. On Thursday
morning, before the Islamic Jihad cease-fire announcement, three
Palestinians were hurt in an Israeli air strike.
On Wednesday, Israel carried out 29 air strikes and its
tanks shelled militant targets in Gaza as Islamic Jihad fired 60
rockets. There were no casualties in Wednesday's exchange.
Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 after 38 years of
occupation, a unilateral move that boosted Hamas, Islamic Jihad
and other Palestinian groups hostile to the Jewish state.
Since then, there have been several outbreaks of fighting.
In recent months, however, Hamas has sought to maintain calm
after being weakened by the fall of sympathetic Islamist
politicians in Cairo and by the resulting clampdown on arms and
commercial smuggling from Egypt to Gaza.
Israel's hard line foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, has
called for Gaza to be retaken and Hamas crushed. Such actions
would prove to be bloody and damaging for peace talks with the
rival U.S.-backed Palestinian administration in the occupied
West Bank.
"The only solution to this situation of a ceaseless cycle of
terror is reoccupation of Gaza and a clean-out of the stables
there," Lieberman said on Facebook on Thursday.
Netanyahu, however, sounded more restrained. He vowed Israel
would "hit back with increasing force" against anyone who tried
to ruin celebrations over the next few days of the Jewish
festival of Purim.
Israel did not publicly respond to Islamic Jihad's truce
announcement but one of its senior defence officials said
earlier on Thursday he expected the fighting to die down soon.
Palestinian sources noted that Hamas had not joined in the
rocket attacks, an apparent sign that it hoped to avoid a wider
conflict, but it did not immediately act to stop the launches,
either.
Islamic Jihad has strong ties with Iran, Israel's arch-foe,
and it is the second largest faction in the enclave. Smaller
groups include al Qaeda-aligned militants. [ID: nL5N0IF36D]
Last week Israel's navy seized a ship in the Red Sea.
Israeli officials said it was ferrying advanced Iranian-supplied
rockets to Gaza.
