* Flare-up has included heaviest rocket barrage in two years
* Egypt trying to mediate calm; Israel threatens escalation
By Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi
JERUSALEM/GAZA, March 13 Four rockets launched
from the Gaza Strip struck Israel on Thursday despite a
Egyptian-brokered ceasefire announced by Palestinian faction
Islamic Jihad after the most intense cross-border violence since
the 2012 war.
No one was hurt by the evening rocket salvo, the Israeli
army said. With winter rainstorms keeping people indoors and
Iron Dome interceptors shooting down some rockets, the two-day
flare-up has been relatively free of casualties.
Israel's hardline Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman called
for reoccupation of the enclave, an unlikely step since Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with measured language.
Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed faction that has sometimes
operated independent of Gaza's Hamas government, began the
barrage on Wednesday after Israel's forces killed three of its
fighters a day earlier.
On Thursday afternoon, Islamic Jihad leader Khaled al-Batsh
announced that the truce ending the eight-day war of November
2012 between Israel and Gaza militants would resume if the
Israelis complied.
"Following intensive Egyptian contacts and efforts, the
agreement for calm has been restored in accordance with
understandings reached in 2012 in Cairo," he said on Facebook.
There was no public response from Israel, but a senior
Defence Ministry official said earlier in the day he expected
the fighting to die down soon.
Minutes before Batsh posted word of the truce, Israeli
aircraft struck targets in Rafah, in southern Gaza near the
border with Egypt, wounding three Palestinians, witnesses said.
The Israeli military said "seven terror sites" had been hit.
On Wednesday, Israel carried out 29 air strikes and its
tanks shelled militant targets in Gaza as Islamic Jihad fired 60
rockets. There were no casualties in Wednesday's exchange.
TALK OF REOCCUPATION
There was no claim in Gaza for the rockets launched after
the ceasefire announcement, raising the possibility that a
faction other than Islamic Jihad was responsible.
Netanyahu said Israel would "hit back with increasing force"
against anyone who tried to ruin celebrations over the next few
days of the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Lieberman, Netanyahu's far-right partner in the coalition
government, called for Israel to retake Gaza, which it quit in
2005 after 38 years of occupation in a unilateral move that
boosted Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
"The only solution to this situation of a ceaseless cycle of
terror is re-occupation of Gaza and a clean-out of the stables
there," Lieberman said on Facebook.
The time was ripe, he said, as the military government in
Cairo has clamped down on Egypt's border with Gaza and shunned
Hamas.
Palestinian sources noted that Hamas, an Islamist movement
that is hostile to the Jewish state but has largely tried to
maintain calm since November 2012, had not joined in the rocket
attacks, an apparent sign it hoped to avoid a wider conflict.
But the sources said it had also not moved immediately to
stop the launches, apparently concerned Palestinians would see
it as less committed than Islamic Jihad to fighting Israel.
Islamic Jihad has strong ties with Israel's arch-foe Iran
and is the second largest faction in the enclave. Smaller groups
include al Qaeda-aligned militants. [ID: nL5N0IF36D]
Last week Israel's navy seized a ship in the Red Sea.
Israeli officials said it was ferrying advanced rockets to Gaza,
most likely to Islamic Jihad.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Tom Heneghan)