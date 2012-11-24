DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad told the head of the Hamas government in Gaza on
Saturday that eight days of cross-border fighting showed that
Israel had no choice but to "bow" to Palestinian rights,
according to Iran's IRNA news agency.
The Iranian-backed Hamas has basked in what it called a
victory against Israel after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on
Thursday ended the conflict in which 163 Palestinians and six
Israelis were killed.
IRNA said Ahmadinejad, in the rare telephone call with
Ismail Haniyeh, praised the Palestinian "resistance and
perseverance".
"Zionists have reached the dead point and have no other
alternative but officially recognising and bowing to the
absolute right of the Palestinian nation," IRNA quoted
Ahmadinejad as saying, referring to Israel.
The agency's English website did not elaborate but
Ahmadinejad has previously said that Israel was an alien body in
the Middle East.
Israel's arch-foe Iran, which has an alliance with Hamas,
had referred to Israeli strikes as "organised terrorism". The
exiled leader of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, on Wednesday thanked
Shi'ite Iran for what he described as arms and funding.
In September, Ahmadinejad told the U.N. General Assembly in
New York that Israel has no roots in the Middle East and would
be "eliminated", ignoring a U.N. warning to avoid incendiary
comments.
Hamas's founding charter also calls for the destruction of
the Jewish state.
