BEIRUT, June 23 The finalists of "Arab Idol"
were as glamorous as Hollywood stars in their tuxedos and
evening gowns, but their real lives couldn't be further from the
bright lights of the stage.
The three hopefuls hailed from Syria, Egypt and the
Palestinian territories - some of the world's most troubled and
unsettled countries.
Palestinian Mohammed Assaf, crowned the winner on Saturday
night, grew up in a refugee camp in the Gaza strip. He spent
hours at border crossings and had to climb the studio's back
fence to arrive in time to secure a spot in the competition.
"Spreading the words of young people and watching them
achieve their dreams - this is much better than the sounds of
gunfire that we are getting used to hearing in Palestine, Syria
and around the Arab world," said a beaming Assaf after his win.
In Beirut, where the competition was held, outdoor cafes put
up big screens and the sound of 24-year-old Farah Youssef's
voice drifted down streets.
Youssef, from Syria, braved a treacherous terrain of gunmen
and checkpoints to reach neighbouring Lebanon to sing on stage.
Aspiring stars from Morocco to Bahrain competed for a chance
at a record deal in the second season of "Arab Idol". Across the
region, audiences had been glued to their TV sets to watch the
contestants, singing a mix of traditional Arab folk tunes and
bubbly pop pieces, whittled down to the final three.
The show also proved a platform to air political and social
statements.
"No one in the region talks about anything other than wars
or Arab Idol," said Lebanese judge Ragheb Alama.
"These are the real ambassadors to these countries. With the
regime changes happening in Arab countries, they are a spot of
light amid the growing dark shadows."
Parwaz Hussein, a semi-finalist from Iraq's Kurdistan
region, drew objections from some of the judges after listing
her country as "Kurdistan". She began the competition singing
Kurdish songs though she later switched to Arabic.
Numbering more than 25 million, the non-Arab Kurds are often
described as the world's largest ethnic group without a state.
As crowds waving Palestinian flags rushed to lift Saturday's
winner on to their shoulders, Hussein danced on to stage with
the Kurdish flag. Security guards quickly tore it away from her.
Egyptian finalist Ahmed Gamal said the show had opened up
room for discourse. "Arab Idol has offered us more than any
politician has," he said. "That might be an important message."
In one of her final performances before the vote, Youssef
surprised judges with a piece traditionally sung by men. She
belted out "Songs of Aleppo", evoking memories of the ancient
city before it was divided by conflict.
The young woman in a glittering emerald gown is a government
supporter from Syria's minority Alawite sect, but has brushed
off sectarian slurs and complaints she should not be competing
for fame as her country is racked by a civil war that has
claimed more than 93,000 lives.
"Our country is in pain, it doesn't need more people to cry
for it, it needs people to bring it pride," she said.
