PARIS Nov 6 Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat
was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his
widow Suha said on Wednesday after receiving the results of
Swiss forensic tests on her husband's corpse.
"We are revealing a real crime, a political assassination,"
she told Reuters in Paris, after receiving a report from the
Lausanne University Hospital's Institute of Radiation Physics on
samples taken from Arafat's grave in the West Bank city of
Ramallah, when the mausoleum was opened last November.
The Swiss scientists found a lethal level of polonium-210 in
his body, Al Jazeera television news channel said. That
confirmed the findings of an investigation by the Qatar-based
channel last year that detected traces of the isotope on
Arafat's personal effects.