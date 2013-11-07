(Corrects lead to say polonium, not plutonium)
GENEVA Nov 7 Swiss scientists who conducted
tests on the remains of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, whose
widow Suha says he was poisoned by radioactive polonium, will
give a news conference on Thursday on their findings.
Professors Patrice Mangin, director of Lausanne University
Hospital's forensics centre, and Francois Bochud, director of
its Institute of Radiation Physics, will "answer questions
related to their report handed over on Tuesday to
representatives of Madame Suha Arafat and the Palestinian
Authority", a statement said.
A team of experts, including from Lausanne University
Hospital's Institute of Radiation Physics, opened Arafat's grave
in the West Bank city of Ramallah last November, and took
samples from his body to seek evidence of alleged poisoning.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)