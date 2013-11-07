(Corrects lead to say polonium, not plutonium)

GENEVA Nov 7 Swiss scientists who conducted tests on the remains of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, whose widow Suha says he was poisoned by radioactive polonium, will give a news conference on Thursday on their findings.

Professors Patrice Mangin, director of Lausanne University Hospital's forensics centre, and Francois Bochud, director of its Institute of Radiation Physics, will "answer questions related to their report handed over on Tuesday to representatives of Madame Suha Arafat and the Palestinian Authority", a statement said.

A team of experts, including from Lausanne University Hospital's Institute of Radiation Physics, opened Arafat's grave in the West Bank city of Ramallah last November, and took samples from his body to seek evidence of alleged poisoning. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)