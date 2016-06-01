RAMALLAH, West Bank, June 1 A new Islamic bank
will open in the Palestinian territories later this year, and it
began selling shares to the public on Wednesday, a member of its
founding committee said.
Al Safa Bank Co., founded locally, will be based in
Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank. It will be capitalised at $75
million.
"Taking this step reflects confidence in the Palestinian
economy and its banking sector, and in the fact that prospects
for investment show promise," secretary of the founding
committee, Abdel-Rahim Al-Hassan, told Reuters.
Co-founders of the bank have already bought some 37 million
shares, valued at $37 million, with another 38 million shares
now on sale to the public, Al-Hassan said.
The Ramallah branch will open in the third quarter of 2016,
he said. Al Safa will be the third bank in the West Bank to
operate under Islamic law in which all forms of interest are
forbidden and banks and customers share investment risks and any
profits.
Al-Hassan said the bank will offer services that include
project-funding, foreign currency trading and real estate
investment.
(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing
by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem)