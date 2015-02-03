By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank Feb 3 Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas has ordered an investigation into a cartoon
apparently depicting the Prophet Mohammad in an official
Palestinian newspaper.
The move came less than a month after Abbas joined world
leaders in a march for free speech in Paris following a deadly
attack by Islamist gunmen on the French satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo, which had caricatured Mohammad.
A drawing in the West Bank-based newspaper al-Hayat
al-Jadidah on Sunday showed a robed man standing astride Earth
and reaching into a heart-shaped pouch to sow seeds of love
around the world. The caption reads: "Our Prophet Mohammad".
Artist Mohammed Sabanneh, a Muslim, said he meant no harm.
The figure was not Mohammad but "a symbol of humanity
enlightened by what the Prophet Muhammad brought," he wrote on
Facebook.
Islam frowns on any depictions of its most revered prophet.
Strict interpretations of Islamic scripture ban drawing any
sentient beings, although court artists in past centuries drew
Mohammad in illuminated manuscripts.
In a report late on Monday, the official Palestinian news
agency WAFA said Abbas had ordered "an immediate investigation."
It quoted him citing "the need to take deterrent action
against those responsible for this terrible mistake, out of
respect for sacred religious symbols and foremost among them the
prophets".
Sabaaneh, one of the most prominent Palestinian cartoonists
in a society that has long prized them as incisive critics of
Israel, has faced free speech controversy before.
Imprisoned by Israel for five months and fined last year for
"being in contact with hostile parties", Sabaaneh and his
backers said Israel sought to silence his mordant cartoons.
No public threats have been made against Sabaaneh, who
thanked his supporters online. "Despite facing a committee of
inquiry, I love this country," he wrote on Tuesday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Tom Heneghan)