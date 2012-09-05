* Power cuts loom in West Bank over unpaid bills
* Economy slows, foreign aid stutters, debt grows
By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 5 Palestinian dreams
of building a strong economy to speed up the state's drive
towards independence could soon be plunged into darkness, quite
literally.
The cash-strapped government of the occupied West Bank, the
Palestinian Authority (PA), is so behind with its bills that the
Israeli company that provides Palestinians' electricity has
threatened to cut the power unless the PA pays outstanding debt
of almost $80 million.
Poor planning and continued, rigid Israeli controls have
caused boom time Palestinian growth rates of 9 percent in 2010
to fall by half, and struggling businesses are accusing the PA
of not helping them as they face ruin.
Hopes, entertained by Israeli and Palestinian leaders alike,
that the U.S.- b acked Palestinian Authority could build a viable
economy before statehood are fading fast.
"There is no illusion whatsoever that we can achieve our
full potential given the restrictions under which we have to
operate," Palestinian Finance Minister Nabil Kassis told
Reuters.
Two decades after the Oslo interim peace accords, there is
still no final treaty and the lack of progress has caused a
sharp drop in foreign aid. United Nations agencies and
Palestinian economists say the economic annexes of the Oslo
pact, outlined in the Paris Protocol of 1994, have been
implemented by Israel selectively and mostly to its benefit.
The government is grappling with a recurring deficit and
external debt, both hovering above a billion dollars or nearly a
fifth of gross domestic product. Some economists say economic
growth could be as low as 3-4 percent this year, and with a
fifth of the population unemployed, prospects for many of the
West Bank's 2.5 million Palestinians are declining.
Bassim Khoury, head of Palestinian generic drug maker
Pharmacare PLC, says he is doing his best to build a major West
Bank business, but complains that the odds are against him.
Israel limits the import of basic raw materials such as
glycerine, a common solvent deemed by Israel to be a "dual
purpose" substance that could be used in bomb making, and
exports are frequently turned away at Israeli checkpoints.
"It's like jumping on a trampoline; you don't realize how
high you can go until you smack your head on the glass ceiling
that's been put above you," Khoury said, pointing with a sigh to
the tantalizing potential of Brazil and East Asia.
He heaps criticism on the PA, denouncing its failure to pay
suppliers to hospitals of such basic drugs as insulin, while the
security services, which account for around a third of the
budget, always get paid.
"The (Palestinian) leadership is simply not competent enough
to level the playing field. With this occupation, we have no
future as an economy," he said.
The PA has worked in recent years to encourage the growth of
the service sector, reduce corruption and build civic
institutions. But attempts to broaden its revenue base by
raising taxes had to be cut back amid a popular backlash.
Struggling to keep the economy afloat, the finance ministry
this week took out a further $75 million loan from domestic
banks to address unpaid debts to construction and service
sectors which total six times that amount.
At the Jalazoun camp for refugees from the 1948 war for
Israel's independence and their descendants, located near the
territory's makeshift capital Ramallah, electricity bills have
not been paid for more than a year due to the government's
financial problems.
The PA stopped paying for electricity at Jalazoun and other
camps and villages around the time an aborted bid for statehood
recognition at the United Nations last year incurred sharp cuts
in aid from the United States and the withholding of customs
revenues collected on the Palestinians' behalf by Israel.
As the electricity crisis has grown, officials have hinted
recently that they might force camp dwellers to pay the bills.
However, even if they did, interim peace agreements with Israel
bar Palestinian authorities from policing many refugee camps and
rural areas and extracting unpaid arrears.
"We've alerted the PA for years that we could come to the
position we've arrived at today, and we need a solution fast,"
said Hisham al-Omari, head of the Jerusalem Electric Company, a
Palestinian company that distributes electricity in the
territory, which is provided by the private Israel Electric
Corporation.
PA officials say they don't have the money to cover the
cost, but the crisis has pushed the Jerusalem Electric Company,
the Palestinians' largest electricity distributor, to the brink
as the Israeli provider has threatened to take it to court and
have its assets seized.
OPTIONS IN SHORT SUPPLY
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took some credit
for the boom in the Palestinian economy thanks to his decision
to cut back on army checkpoints around the kidney-shaped West
Bank, improving the flow of goods and people.
But economists contend that the fast growth was mostly
fueled by reconstruction following the Palestinian uprising in
the first half of the last decade, coupled with a surge of
foreign aid in the expectation of a breakthrough in peace talks.
Foreign aid is now lagging, as a hoped-for $1.1 billion in
2011 reached only $750 million, as pledges from Gulf states in
particular fell short. The construction sector, key to the
economic boom of recent years, now contributes a third less to
Palestinian GDP than it did when the Oslo accords were inked in
1994.
The Paris Protocol of 1994 maps out an economic blueprint
for a customs union between Israel and the Palestinian
territories and pegs value-added tax to Israeli rates, now at 17
percent. However, provisions allowing the Palestinians to make
free-trade agreements with other states and mandating access to
Israeli markets have not transpired.
Perhaps worried that the stalling economy will unleash
unrest in the territories, Israel is showing flexibility.
After a year of negotiation, Israel agreed this summer to
streamline the handling of import duties it collects on goods
bound for the Palestinian market - duties worth some $100
million a month, around two-thirds of PA income.
A new system of electronic vouchers and stricter oversight
of goods coming in and how they should be taxed m ay reduce tax
evasion and yield more cash for the salaries and contracts that
the PA is struggling to pay.
Israel has serially withheld the payments import duties as
punishment for past Palestinian political manoeuvres, such as
negotiations with Islamist rivals in Gaza or U.N. statehood
initiatives - a tactic it would almost certainly reintroduce
should the PA revamp its U.N. recognition bid this year as it
has pledged.
SIMMERING PROTESTS
Israel's attempt a few months ago to secure a $1 billion
International Monetary Fund loan on the Palestinians' behalf -
which failed as the IMF reportedly declined to disburse a loan
for a non-state entity - and an advance payment of customs
duties before the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, showed rare
goodwill in an otherwise fraught relationship.
"We are given hopeful signals from time to time," said
Finance Minister Kassis, though he saw the move as only a
partial fulfillment of the Paris Protocol.
"As far as reopening the Paris Protocol, it's an annex of a
larger agreement, and it's difficult to do when no negotiations
are taking place," Kassis said.
Negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians ground to a
halt in 2010 in a row over continued Jewish settlement building
in the West Bank. The talks remain blocked, as do domestic moves
to stimulate the economy, causing aggravation in the streets.
Scores of young men in the southern West Bank city of Hebron
gathered to protest a recently announced fuel price hike of
around 5 percent, b urning an effigy of Prime Minister Salam
Fayyad, who helped preside over economic policy as finance
minister until being replaced earlier this year.
Picketing Fayyad's office on Sunday, dozens of sandaled
lorry drivers protested against the price hike - which
automatically tracks one in Israel, per the Protocol - that
threatens their livelihoods.
"They do nothing to keep us safe, to keep our children fed
and in school, to give us the means to live our lives in
dignity," said Mahmoud al-Tarifi, the owner of a trucking
company leading the protest.
Pointing to the glassy modern buildings of the Ramallah
government quarter, trucker Ahmed Mahmoud said, "This is built
on our dime, on our backs, while we're left with nothing."