* Egyptian campaign more damaging than Israeli bombing
* Once-lucrative Gaza smuggling business under water
* Flooding leaves environmental mess along Gaza-Egypt border
* Concerns growing about health problems from stagnant water
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 4 Mahmoud Bakeer speaks with despair
about the night of the flash flood, when he screamed at his wife
and five children to flee their home on Gaza's border with Egypt
as the water rushed in.
They made it to safety during the flooding last week, but a
network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town
of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what
it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist
insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert.
For Bakeer, 61, the fact that Egypt, once a gateway to the
world for Gaza's 1.8 million Palestinians, was behind his
family's suffering, was particularly painful.
"We respect our neighbours, we love Egypt, but our
neighbours are making our life harder," he said in his
one-storey unfinished cinder block house, around which water
seeps and cracks in the ground are growing wider.
Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean
into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it rises to the
surface. Palestinian officials say it is also contaminating
water supplies as well as threatening to wreck farmland and
spread disease.
Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business,
after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel
tightened a closure of its crossings into the enclave, nearly
2,500 underground passages snaked under the border with Egypt.
The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial
goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by
Hamas and other militant factions - flowed in defiance of what
Palestinians and many of their supporters decried as
neighbouring Israel's siege.
In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become
dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer
vehicles and washing machines to cows and sheep through the
underground system. Hamas imposed a tax on shipments.
At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the
tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after
Israel, under international pressure to ease restrictions on
commercial imports into Gaza, allowed more goods in through its
overland crossings.
Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern
Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all.
Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite
direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on
its side of the border and began pumping water into the
underground maze, collapsing the land.
Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times
since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had
done more damage to the network, which once accounted for an
estimated 30 percent of Gaza's imports, than Israeli bombing had
caused over the past two decades.
Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for
commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main
contraband. No one can, or will, say how many weapons tunnels
remain - a secret that is guarded by Hamas and other armed
groups, which last fought a war with Israel in 2014.
MUDDY MESS
What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local
officials said, with the sea water polluting underground
drinking reserves. The overflow has reached streets and homes
within 100 metres (yards) of the border fence. Vast puddles and
mud are everywhere.
"One cubic metre of sea water pollutes 40 cubic metres of
underground water," said Tamer al-Sleibi, water department
director in the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority in
Gaza, who is concerned about long-term environmental damage.
Egypt's campaign, he said, could weaken the foundations of
homes already on shaky ground due to tunnel-building and make
land unfit for agriculture in areas near the frontier. There is
also a health risk as the water turns stagnant, allowing
mosquitoes and other disease carriers to breed.
Rafah Mayor Subhy Rudwan said the six wells that serve the
city of 230,000 are threatened with contamination. "We are
monitoring the situation along the border closely and we have
noticed some collapses of ground in some areas," he said.
Last Friday, Rudwan said, Egyptian forces pumped in sea
water from morning to night. "If they continue to do it, the
lives and residence of people in the border area will be in
danger, and they might be forced to quit their houses. We have
appealed to Egypt to stop the flooding," he said.
Hamas leaders have rejected Cairo's allegations that it
meddles in Egyptian affairs and that it has an armed presence
outside Gaza. Representatives of the group have met Egyptian
officials but failed to persuade them to turn off the taps.
In the tunnel zone, workers now move mud out of the once
busy hub that provided a lifeline for Gaza's inhabitants. The
border crossing with Egypt has been largely closed by the
Western-backed government in Cairo.
One tunnel owner said it had cost him $200,000 to build the
structure, and the flooding had forced him to cut his workforce
of 54 to only eight. "We bring in cigarettes for a few days a
month and we spend the rest of the days clearing the mud," he
said, asking not to be identified.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and David Stamp)