| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 A formal call for Palestinian
statehood at the United Nations this week could bring severe
financial strains, even a potential collapse of the Palestinian
Authority, the territories' top banker told Reuters on Monday.
The United States, a major source of financing and aid for
the Palestinian Authority (PA), opposes a unilateral call for
statehood.
Washington has warned of repercussions if Palestinian
Authority President Mahmoud Abbas calls for statehood on
Friday, when he is scheduled to address the U.N. General
Assembly.
"It would have a major impact on the economic situation in
the West Bank, if the you lose $500 million (in U.S. aid) from
financial support for development in the West Bank,"
Palestinian Monetary Authority Governor Jihad al-Wazir said of
his concerns about possible U.S. actions.
Some U.S. politicians have said they will try to cut
American aid to the Palestinians if they refuse to back down.
"Really, the risk of a PA collapse is very real under the
financial strain, without U.S. assistance, without donor
assistance in general," he said in an interview on the
sidelines of the Blouin Creative Leadership Summit.
If the U.S. were to withdraw aid to the PA, al-Wazir said
it is unlikely to be made up by other donor countries.
"I think it will be highly, very difficult at this stage,
because Arab support also hasn't been forthcoming as much as it
should have when it comes to budget support," said al-Wazir,
who oversees operations in both the West Bank, where the PA is
based, and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist
group Hamas.
If Abbas makes his case for full membership, the United
States, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, said
it will block the move on the grounds that only a resumption of
a two-decade-old negotiation process with Israel can advance
"The biggest fear now is that if the Palestinians are
turned back empty-handed, what is going to happen to the
situation in the West Bank and in particular in Gaza," he
said.
OUTLOOK MUCH WORSE
Last year the economy in the Palestinian territories grew 9
percent, precipitated by donor aid, al-Wazir said.
The outlook for 2011 is significantly worse. He reiterated
his outlook for gross domestic product of 3.5 percent.
He cited such negative factors as the turnover of regimes
throughout the Middle East during the so-called Arab Spring for
creating uncertainty and instability in the region.
"Then the Arab Spring comes in and then the dynamic of the
whole region changes," he said.
"The surprise to us is that there was an Arab Spring in
almost every capital, except in the West Bank and Gaza. The
reason for that is they were waiting to see what is going to
happen in September," al-Wazir said, describing a "September
effect."
He also cited continued Israeli restrictions on the economy
as another factor feeding into the downturn.
"The Palestinian business community has been holding its
breath for the past few months," al-Wazir said, describing the
lack of clarity over what will come from this month's U.N.
meeting.
He said merger deals have been put on hold and businesses
stopped development plans and hiring.
The decline in business activity dovetails with the failure
of promised financial aid being delivered for late and reduced
wages. The PA pays salaries to 150,000 people in the West Bank
and the Gaza Strip and monthly allowances to another 75,000
people.
"Next month it will be a problem (for salaries), probably,
unless we get some funding," al-Wazir said.
