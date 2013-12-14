GAZA Dec 14 More than 4,000 people have been
evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza in what the
United Nations has called "a disaster area", officials said on
Saturday.
Flooding has been so severe that access to many homes is by
rowing boat and water is reported to be two metres (more than
six feet) high in some places. Many people have been trapped
inside inundated homes by rising waters.
The flooding is the result of four days of torrential rains.
"Large swathes of northern Gaza are a disaster area with
water as far as the eye can see," the United Nations Relief
Works Agency (UNRWA) that administers refugee camps in the
Palestinian territory, said in a statement.
The Gaza health ministry said 100 people had suffered
injuries in the severe weather, which damaged poorly built homes
in the coastal territory, including from car accidents on
flooded roads, and items falling from inundated buildings.
Chris Gunness, an UNRWA spokesman, said areas near a refugee
camp in northern Gaza "have become a massive lake
with two-metre-high waters engulfing homes and
stranding thousands."
Thousands of agency workers were evacuating stranded
Palestinians to U.N. shelters, Gunness said.
Gaza's Hamas government said 4,306 in all had been evacuated
to schools and other centres used as makeshift shelters in the
past four days.
Gaza's 1.8 million people has also been enduring around
12-hour blackouts daily since the lone power plant was switched
off last month due to a fuel shortage.
One of the most densely populated tracts on earth, Gaza is
home to mostly impoverished refugees and their descendants.
The territory lacks much basic civil infrastructure and
lives under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade meant to cut off arms
flows, but which also curbs imports of fuel, building supplies
and basic goods.
Israel opened a main crossing with Gaza on Friday to allow
in fuel supplies and four water pumps to help relieve flood
damage.
Gaza's prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh, urged the Arab League
on Saturday to take steps to end the blockades of his territory,
a statement from his office said.
