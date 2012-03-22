* Taxis and ambulances in short supply
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, March 22 Petrol pumps have run dry and
power cuts are blacking out the Gaza Strip because of a dispute
over fuel supplies between Egypt and the enclave's Hamas
Islamist rulers.
Taxis are scarce, with would-be passengers fighting for
rides, and the government has ordered civil servants with
vehicles to pick up hitchhikers.
Gaza's emergency medical service has halved the number of
ambulances it puts on the streets. At least one hospital has
cancelled non-essential operations to conserve power for its
generator.
"Our leaders are playing while we are being grilled on the
fire of poverty and division. We have been sent back to the dark
ages," said Abed Mohammed, a 21-year-old university student.
Last month, Egypt began cracking down on the illegal flow of
fuel to Gaza through the network of smuggling tunnels running
under their border. Gaza's lone power plant ran out of fuel for
its generators, causing outages affecting nearly two-thirds of
the area's population of 1.7 million.
Egypt insists on sending fuel through the Israeli-controlled
Kerem Shalom crossing, citing old international understandings
which limit the use of Egypt's Rafah terminal with Gaza to the
movement of passengers only.
Hamas objects. It is opposed to giving its foe Israel the
opportunity to block supplies in times of tension and wants
direct trade with Egypt, a move that could strengthen Gaza's
economy and Hamas's popularity.
But a rocky relationship between Egypt and the Islamists who
wrested control of the Gaza Strip from Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement in 2007 has fuelled the crisis.
A source from Abbas's Western-backed Palestinian Authority
said Israel had coordinated with Egypt to transfer fuel to
Gaza's power station on Friday which could last up to two days.
An Israeli spokesman said 450,000 litres would be transferred.
RUNNING ON EMPTY
Some Hamas sources accuse Egypt of creating fuel shortages
to pressure the movement to implement a unity deal with
Western-backed Abbas. Mohammed Awad, the deputy prime minister
in the Gaza Strip, said the crisis was politically motivated and
Hamas "will overcome it".
Hamas's Gaza-based leadership has balked at the accord
signed by Khaled Meshaal, a leader of the group who lives in
exile, because it fears the reconciliation agreement could
weaken its control of the enclave.
"If Hamas calls itself a government they should find
solutions. If there was unity, many of these problems would
cease to exist," said Saed Salem, a 41-year-old civil servant.
"There is no fuel to generate electricity and no cooking gas
to make food and no cars to go to work in or visit family and
friends."
Urging "concerned parties" to resolve the supply problems as
soon as possible, Maxwell Gaylard, the U.N. Humanitarian
Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said
hospitals and ambulance services were finding it increasingly
difficult to function and already fragile water and sanitation
systems were failing.
"These chronic shortages are reaching beyond the rationing
of electricity and water for households which has been a feature
over the past several years, to a situation where day-to-day
life for Gazans is ever more difficult," Gaylard said in a
statement on Thursday.
The shortages have spawned a black market, with the price of
a litre of diesel approaching seven Israeli shekels ($1.87)
compared with 2.50 shekels ($0.67) before the crisis.
Mohammed Khail, who owns a motorised rickshaw, said he had
not worked for four days since his tiny vehicle ran out of fuel.
"I blame the whole world for the problem," he said.
