* Egyptian-Israeli Blockade choking Gaza economy
* Unemployment approaches 40 percent
* Hamas eyes reforms, open to privatisations
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Feb 21 Voices of construction workers and
the noise from their tools used to ring out in Gaza's streets.
Now hulks of unfinished buildings stand in eerie silence, and
the idle builders are left to worry how to make ends meet.
An Egyptian-Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, run by the
Hamas Islamist movement, has left industry and construction
gasping for resources, pushing unemployment to dizzying heights
and deepening suffering for impoverished residents.
The problem intensified after a campaign begun in July by
Egypt's military-backed government to close cross-border
smuggling tunnels that used to provide Gaza with basic goods
including food, fuel and building materials.
Joblessness jumped to 38.5 percent at the end of last year
from 32 percent in the third quarter of 2013, according to the
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
The downturn has put Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation
by many Western states, in a financial and political bind.
Buoyed by the Arab uprisings which brought its Muslim
Brotherhood allies to power in Cairo, Hamas shunned its old
patrons in Iran and Syria. But when the Egyptian army ousted the
Islamist government last July, Hamas was left isolated.
Determined to cling to the weapons that have made it a
pariah in the Western world, it is being forced to explore
economic reforms, including possible privatisations, hoping to
alleviate the woes that are everywhere to be seen.
Sitting beside a huge apartment building he has been unable
to finish because of the lack of cement, businessman Mohammed
Abu Izz sips his tea and smokes a cigarette.
"Forty families have been waiting for five months to move
in. Most them paid the price of their apartments in full and I
could not deliver," he said glumly.
Gaza is wedged between Israel and Egypt on a 40-km (25-mile)
stretch of the Mediterranean coast. Israel tightened a blockade
when Hamas, sworn to its destruction, seized control of the
strip in a brief 2007 civil war, ousting the forces of the
Western-backed Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas.
PRIVATISED CROSSINGS?
Goods from Israel used to account for between a third and
half of imports to the enclave, with the rest coming through the
tunnels on the border with Egypt.
Over the past six months, an angry Egypt has caved in many
of the underground passages, once a lifeline to Gaza's 1.8
million people, taking the economy down with them.
Egypt accuses Hamas of backing al Qaeda-linked militant
groups which have stepped up attacks against Egyptian security
forces in the neighbouring Sinai peninsula over the past few
months. The violence has spread to Cairo and other cities.
Hamas leaders deny this, saying their arms are aimed only at
arch-foe Israel.
Looking to lessen friction with both Egypt and Israel,
Gaza's deputy prime minister, Zeyad al-Zaza, told Reuters Hamas
had proposed that control of key crossings with its neighbours
should be transferred to Gaza's private entrepreneurs.
Such a move would need to be coordinated with numerous
parties, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and
there is no guarantee it will be approved.
"The issue is now being studied by the businessmen," said
Zaza, who is also finance minister. "We have told them 'Go and
have your discussions with Israel and Egypt'."
Economist Maher al-Tabbaa, who is also director of public
relations at the Gaza Chamber of Commerce, said the suggestion
reflected Hamas's appreciation of how bad the situation had
become. But he wondered how it could be implemented.
"I would say it was more of an attempt to find a solution to
(the government's) crisis rather than a practical exit from the
current difficult situation," Tabbaa said.
Since 2007, Israel has eased some of curbs on exports to
Gaza but maintains a ban on construction materials and a list of
items it deems have "dual use" - both civilian and military.
The list looks set to stay in place for the foreseeable
future regardless of who operates the crossings.
LAYOFFS
Resourceful Gazans had managed partially to offset Israeli
restrictions by sucking in goods via the tunnels, allowing the
economy to grow nearly 15 percent in 2011 and 7 percent in 2012.
By the end of last year, growth was put at just 3 percent, Zaza
said, with a possible recession looming.
With the population growing at about 3 percent a year, that
level of growth represents effective stagnation.
Many factories in Gaza have stopped, others have lowered
their output or laid off workers to stay in business.
Naeem al-Siksik, owner of the largest plastics plant in the
enclave, said the trade restrictions and tunnel closures were
piling pressure on his business, which he valued at $5 million
and which used to produce more than half of Gaza's plastic.
Total production output had fallen by almost half over the
past seven months, Siksik said.
"We have had to lay off 15 percent of our 150 workers and
lower salaries by 20 percent as we try to tackle this crisis,
but the situation is becoming worse all the time," he added.
Gaza industries' problems are not limited to import
restrictions - power shortages that forces residents to live
with up to eight hours of blackout a day means Siksik spends
over $100,000 a month on fuel for his own generators.
In an apparent effort to boost efficiency, finance minister
Zaza said Hamas was also open to privatising power distribution
in Gaza and was in contact with business leaders, although once
again, no quick fix was in sight.
"I do not claim the situation is rosy," he said. "But we are
seeking by all means to give our people a dignified life."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)