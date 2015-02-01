GAZA Feb 1 On the hugely popular "Arabs Got
Talent" TV show in Beirut last month, five young musicians in
chequered black-and-white scarves brought the house down with a
traditional Arabic song that left the judges weeping and earned
a ticket straight to the finals.
In the Gaza Strip there was much weeping and celebration
too, especially at the Edward Said National Conservatory of
Music, where the group, made up of four boys and a girl aged
between 12 and 16, learned to play their instruments.
For the past three years, Anas an-Najar, a teacher at the
conservatory, has dedicated himself to the band, honing their
skills on the zither, lute, drum and wooden flute, while the
fifth member sings in soaring, lilting melodies.
Because they will perform live on the finals show on Feb.
28, Saudi-owned broadcaster MBC has asked them not to speak to
the media. But their success -- a YouTube video of their
performance has been watched more than 8.7 million times -- has
drawn the school where they practise into the spotlight.
Occupying a single floor of a non-descript building owned by
the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Tel al-Hawa, a middle
class neighbourhood of Gaza city, the conservatory would barely
pass notice from the outside.
On the inside, the walls are lined with posters of Arab and
Western musicians -- Tchaikovsky next to Kamal Al Taweel, a
renowned Egyptian composer -- and the classrooms are a hive of
activity as dozens of students are put through their paces.
Started in 2008 as a project of the AM Qattan Foundation,
which runs cultural programmes in the Arab world, the school was
taken over by the Edward Said National Conservatory in 2012,
becoming its fifth branch in the Palestinian territories.
Despite three wars in six years and a blockade imposed by
Egypt and Israel, playing music has steadily gained popularity
in Gaza, serving as an outlet in times of hardship.
More than 250 students now apply to the conservatory each
year, with between 30 and 40 gaining places. The staff of 13
gives lectures on music theory, individual lessons and
instruction for small ensembles to a near-full orchestra.
"Music is able to transfer these students from a world full
of pressures to another more comfortable world," said Khamis Abu
Sha'ban, the school's deputy administrator.
"LANGUAGE OF PEACE"
In a rehearsal room, the orchestra is practising with
intensity, the conductor asking individuals to repeat passages
to get the phrasing precise. The school, which bought most of
its instruments in Egypt or Syria or received them as donations
from Belgium's Music Fund, lends them to the students.
"Music is the language of peace and harmony," said
11-year-old Firas Al-Shrafi, who has been learning the zither
since he was four. "It brings joy to our souls at a time of
sadness."
While music may be gaining popularity among the young in
Gaza, it remains less of a draw than other activities. As
students practised their scales last week, some 17,000
youngsters graduated from a week-long military camp run by
Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled Gaza since 2007.
Still, for those bitten by the music bug there is one focus:
getting better while cheering on the five young Gazans hoping to
become the first Palestinians to win "Arabs Got Talent".
"A lot of work has been done with those children," said Abu
Sha'ban of the young hopefuls. "We wish them victory."
(Editing by Luke Baker and Raissa Kasolowsky)