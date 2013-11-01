GAZA Nov 1 Gaza's lone power plant shut its
generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will
likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished
coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group.
Chairman of the Gaza Energy Authority Fathy Asheik-Khalil
said the plant, which serves almost half of Gaza's 1.8 million
people, went offline after fuel became too scarce.
Gaza residents have endured around eight hours of daily
blackouts in recent years because of fuel shortages. The Gaza
Energy Authority said the power plant's closure means
Palestinians could suffer 12 hours of daily blackouts.
The fuel supply steadily decreased after Egypt in June
stepped up a campaign to demolish smuggling tunnels along its
border with the enclave which were a major import conduit.
The Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which exercises
partial rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, pledged last
week to deliver fuel to Gaza without a usual tax, allowing the
rival Hamas government to buy 400,000 litres of fuel a day.
But the Authority cancelled its offer of a tax exemption,
Khalil said in a statement, making it difficult for the Gaza
authorities to afford the fuel. The Authority did no elaborate
on why it decided to reimpose the tax.
In addition to the power plant, which produces up to 65
megawatts, Israel feeds the strip with 120 megawatts and Egypt
pours in 27 megawatts. The Palestinian Authority says it pays
Egypt and Israel for their inputs.
Fuel prices have climbed as Palestinians resorted to buying
Israeli-imported petrol at double the price, making it more
difficult for residents to operate generators they use to power
their homes during the cuts.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by Elizabeth Piper)