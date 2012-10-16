* Qatar aid is biggest since Gaza smashed by war
* Thousands of building jobs expected
* Emirate says aid not meant to boost Hamas
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Oct 16 Qatar on Tuesday launched a $254
million plan to rebuild and modernise Gaza, the biggest
injection of reconstruction aid for the Palestinian enclave
since it was devastated in an Israeli military offensive nearly
four years ago.
Projects announced at a news conference by Qatari ambassador
Mohammed Al-Amadi will require the cooperation of Israel and
Egypt to admit building materials and heavy machinery to Gaza,
which is under a partial blockade.
Amadi said this had been arranged. Work would begin on site
within three months, starting with a highway that will run the
length of the Mediterranean coastal strip.
The projects are of sufficient scale to transform Gaza and
the lives of its 1.6 million people, 28 percent of whom are
unemployed.
Economists said thousands of jobs would be created by local
contractors who have won tenders to do the work and smaller
businesses that will supply and service them.
The Islamist Hamas movement which rules Gaza welcomed the
announcement as proof that Gaza had emerged from isolation. An
aide to Hamas prime minister Ismail Haniyeh called it "the first
drop of rain".
Hamas is shunned by the West as a terrorist organisation
because it is pledged to destroy Israel. But its position is
shifting: ties to Shi'ite Muslim Iran have loosened over the
past year and it has grown closer to the Sunni Muslim
Brotherhood which now governs Egypt and the conservative Arab
Gulf state of Qatar.
Qatar's envoy said politics played no role in the emirate's
aid decision, but acknowledged that the government of Gaza would
ultimately benefit, in addition to the people.
"The policy of the state of Qatar is that we make the
projects, we design them, we finance them, and once they are
finished we hand them over to the relevant ministry," he said.
This is the policy of Qatar everywhere we act and Gaza is no
exception."
GAZA GRATEFUL
"Thanks Qatar. You have fulfilled the promise," read a large
billboard in Gaza city.
"Injecting such an amount of money in development and
infrastructure projects would certainly get the economic wheels
moving and bring down unemployment," said Gaza economist Maher
Al-Tabba.
Parts of Gaza were left in ruins in January 2009 after
Israel's three-week military offensive to stop Hamas and other
Gaza militant groups firing rockets and mortars at southern
Israeli communities.
More than 1,300 Palestinians were killed and 13 Israelis
died in the conflict. Roads, homes, offices and factories were
destroyed and subsequent reconstruction was choked by tight
Israeli controls on any material that might have a military use.
Gazans started rebuilding from the rubble itself and
smuggling cement from Egypt via tunnels until Israel partially
eased restrictions in mid-2010, allowing Gaza's economy to
revive from rock bottom.
The Qatar project will renew three main roads, establish a
new town, build a hospital and residential buildings and
overhaul the infrastructure.
"Because of the political situation it wasn't possible until
now," Amadi told Reuters. "These projects are not for Hamas,
they are for the people of Gaza."
Asked if Qatar was confident that what it helps to build
over the next three years would not be smashed in a future war,
the ambassador answered that "human life is more precious than
bricks and steel.
"I don't think these are targets Israel would hit in the
future. This is what we are hoping."