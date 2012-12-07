* Meshaal to attend Hamas rally after Israel conflict
* His first visit to Gaza shows growing Hamas confidence
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Dec 7 Hamas's exiled leader will step onto
Palestinian land for the first time in 45 years on Friday for a
"victory rally" in the Gaza Strip, displaying his newfound
confidence after last month's conflict with Israel.
The Islamist group's leader, Khaled Meshaal, who has not
visited the Palestinian Territories since leaving the West Bank
at age 11, emerged emboldened from the eight day conflict which
ended in a ceasefire he negotiated under Egypt's auspices.
"His visit is fruit of the victory achieved by the
resistance over the occupation," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri
said, hours before Meshaal was due to arrive via the Egyptian
border into the tiny coastal enclave.
Hundreds of police and security forces were on duty at the
Rafah crossing, some of them wearing black masks and riding in
open trucks, with heavy machineguns attached to the rear.
Israel, which once tried and failed to assassinate Meshaal,
rejects Hamas's assertion that it won the recent conflagration,
that killed some 170 Palestinians and six Israelis. There was
little mention of his visit in the Hebrew press.
He will stay for a little more than 48 hours in the Gaza
Strip, which his Islamist group has ruled since a 2007 civil war
against its secular rival Fatah that runs the nearby West Bank.
Meshaal, 56, left the West Bank with his family after the
1967 Middle East war, when Israel took control of the territory
along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. He has never set
foot in Gaza, home to some 1.7 million Palestinians.
Hamas plans an open-air rally on Saturday to celebrate last
month's fight with Israel, and at the same time commemorate the
25th anniversary of the group's founding.
Israel says its air strikes not only killed Hamas's military
chief, Ahmed Al-Jaabari, but also depleted its arms stockpile.
However, the fighting clearly boosted Hamas's standing in
the region, winning it the support of Arab neighbours while
leaving Fatah on the sidelines. Meshaal's role in negotiating
the truce raised his own personal standing within the group,
although he says he plans to stand down soon.
PALESTINIAN UNITY
The Arab Spring revolts of the last two years have brought
friends of Hamas to power across the region, above all Egypt's
new President Mohamed Mursi, whose long-banned Muslim
Brotherhood is spiritual mentor to Hamas.
Saturday's rally is not being held on the exact date of
Hamas's founding, but on the 25th anniversary of the start of
the first Palestinian uprising, or intifada, against Israel.
That is being seen as an overture to other factions and a
hint of a new willingness to seek reconciliation with
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who controls the West Bank.
"There is a new mood that allows us to achieve
reconciliation," Meshaal told Reuters in an interview last
Friday from Qatar, where he has set up home since leaving Syria
earlier this year.
Hamas leaders have said in recent years the movement could
live peacefully alongside Israel if it wins a state on all
Palestinian land occupied by Israel in 1967, although the
Islamist group's 1988 founding charter calls for the destruction
of Israel and for recovering all of British mandate Palestine.
Various Hamas officials have at times indicated a
willingness to negotiate a truce, possibly decades long, with
Israel. But Hamas continues to say that it will not recognise
the Jewish state officially, and it is viewed as a terror group
by Israel and most Western governments.
Workers have festooned Gaza with the green flag of Hamas
ahead of Meshaal's arrival via neighbouring Egypt. A large stage
has been set up in the strip's main city, complete with a huge
model of the homemade M75 rocket that was fired at both Tel Aviv
and Jerusalem in last month's conflict.
The first thing Meshaal will see when he enters Gaza will be
the wreck of the car military chief Jaabari was travelling in on
Nov. 14 when it was hit by a missile. The twisted pile of metal
was carefully set up by Hamas workers to commemorate his death.
Meshaal ran Hamas from exile in Damascus from 2004 until
January this year when he quit the Syrian capital because of
Iranian-backed President Bashar al-Assad's war against Sunni
Muslim rebels. He now divides his time between Qatar and Cairo.
His abrupt departure from Syria initially weakened his
position within Hamas: ties with Damascus and Tehran had made
him important, but with those links damaged or broken, rivals
based within Gaza had started to assert their authority.
However, the exiled leader regained the initiative in the
November war, working closely with Egypt to secure the truce.
Despite his pledges to stand down this year, many Gazans
doubt he will actually leave his post. It has not been made
clear whether his visit will mark the end of a secretive
leadership election ongoing for six months.