* Hamas appoints first woman spokesperson
* Group wants good relationship with Western media
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, Nov 11 The Islamist Hamas group, long
shunned by the West and increasingly isolated in the Middle
East, has appointed its first spokeswoman, a 23-year-old who
used to live in Britain and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.
Isra Al-Modallal's job is to convey the views of the Hamas
government that controls Gaza to the foreign media.
She is not a member of the Islamist group. She wears a
traditional headscarf along with a touch of makeup, listens to
non-Islamic music and will on occasion shake hands with members
of the opposite sex, behaviour usually frowned on by Hamas.
Modallal, who was born in Egypt but has Palestinian
nationality and lives in Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza,
took up her post earlier this month.
She said she planned eventually to return to Britain, where
she lived for three years in the northern city of Bradford with
her brother, a British national.
"It is a period of my life ... then I am going to complete
my (law) study ... in Bradford or Scotland or London
University," Modallal told Reuters.
Ehab al-Ghsain, chief spokesman for the Hamas government in
Gaza, said he hoped Modallal would develop a good working
relationship with Western media.
Modallal said however she would not take calls from Israeli
journalists.
Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since a brief
Palestinian civil war in 2007, has spurned Western demands to
recognise Israel and renounce violence. It is considered a
terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.
The Sunni Islamist group has also angered its main regional
supporter, Shi'ite Iran, by its criticism of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war.
Hamas's relations with Egypt, Gaza's neighbour, have also
worsened since the Egyptian military ousted Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi following protests against his rule.
(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
Andrew Roche)