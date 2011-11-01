RAMALLAH, West Bank Nov 1 Hackers disrupted
Palestinian Internet services in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on
Tuesday, the Palestinian telecoms minister said, alleging that a
foreign government was behind the interference.
"All Palestinian IP addresses have been exposed to a
focused, organised attack from abroad," Mashour Abu Daqqa told
Reuters. "I think this is organised by a state. This is my
prediction," he said.
Abu Daqqa said technicians from telecoms firm Paltel
, an Internet services provider, were working to
resolve the problem which also prevented users from viewing
foreign websites. They had identified fake servers behind the
disruption, he added.
"It's between slow and stopped altogether," said Ghassan
Khatib, spokesman for the Palestinian Administration in
Ramallah.
In separate remarks to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abu
Daqqa said the attack was linked to the Palestinians' admission
to the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO on Monday -- a
diplomatic success for the Palestinians and a move opposed by
Israel.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)