* Water and sewage system largely destroyed by bombing
* Hundreds of thousands lack water, agencies say
* Sewage is overflowing and posing a health risk
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 15 Hundreds of thousands of Gazans
are without water after Israeli air strikes that have wrecked
the water and sewage system and the whole strip is threatened
with a water crisis within days, aid agencies warned on Tuesday.
The eight-day assault has caused massive damage to
infrastructure and destroyed at least 560 homes, the U.N. Relief
and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said.
"Within days, the entire population of the Strip may be
desperately short of water," Jacques de Maio, head of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in
Israel and the occupied territories, said in a statement.
If hostilities continue, just as temperatures soar in the
region, "the question is not if but when an already beleaguered
population will face an acute water crisis", he said.
"Water is becoming contaminated and sewage is overflowing,
bringing a serious risk of disease," de Maio added.
Several municipal water engineeers have been killed in the
conflict and Gaza's water service provider has suspended all
field operations until the safety of its staff can be
guaranteed, according to the ICRC, an independent aid agency
whose teams have helped with emergency repairs.
"Water is a problem and it can quickly turn into a
catastrophe," ICRC spokewoman Nada Doumani told a news briefing.
At least 184 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been
killed in the fighting, the worst flare-up in two years. The
stated purpose of Israel's bombing is quieting cross-border
rocket fire from Hamas militants fired into southern Israel.
UNTREATED SEWAGE
UNRWA said the destruction compounded the effects of eight
years of Israel's blockade of the enclave.
"The water and sewage network is barely functioning, and
with the sustained bombardment of the past 8 days, it's as good
as destroyed," UNRWA spokesman Sami Mshasha told the briefing.
"We're looking at 90 million litres of untreated sewage that
flows into the ocean every day because there is no electricity
to treat it. Ninety percent of the drinking water is not fit for
human consumption."
The World Health Organization (WHO), a U.N. agency, warned
last week that health services in the occupied Palestinian
territory were on the brink of collapse among severe shortages
in medicines and fuel for hospital generators.
Hamas militants fired volleys of rockets from the Gaza Strip
on Tuesday, drawing a threat by Israel to abandon an
Egyptian-proposed truce it had unilaterally accepted.
"We are extremely worrried as UNRWA that if the ceasefire
being negotiated today does not succeed, then the much-talked
about ground offensive might unfold and we might see an Israeli
military incursion into Gaza," Mshasha said.
If there is a truce, the ICRC hopes for better access to the
increasing numbers of casualties, spokeswoman Doumani said.
The ICRC is "documenting violations of international
humanitarian law" in the conflict, she said.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay on Friday voiced
serious doubts that Israeli's military operation against Gaza
complied with international law banning the targeting of
civilians, and called on both sides to respect the rules of war.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)