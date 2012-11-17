CAIRO Nov 17 Arab ministers gave their backing on Saturday to Egyptian efforts to secure a truce that would end Israel's offensive on Gaza, said a statement after an Arab League meeting in Cairo.

It said Arab foreign ministers would form a delegation to travel to the Palestinian enclave in a show of support. Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby told reporters he would lead the delegation and that the trip was expected to take place in the next "one or two days".

The statement condemned what it called Israeli "aggression".