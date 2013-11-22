* Many Palestinians believe Israel killed Arafat
By Crispian Balmer
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Nov 22 President Yasser
Arafat's spartan bedroom remains largely as he left it in 2004,
when he flew off to France for treatment for a mystery illness
only to return home two weeks later in a coffin.
More like a prison cell than the living quarters of an Arab
leader, a single bed lies along one wall, a small fridge still
contains some of his long-expired medicines and his old, khaki
uniform, dotted with bright badges, hangs in a narrow wardrobe.
Giving an outsider a rare glimpse into a long-shuttered
world, the door to the adjacent room is thrown open, revealing
the wooden casket that brought his corpse back to Ramallah.
Arafat's body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, was buried
nine years ago, but conspiracy theories he was poisoned were
never laid to rest, with accusations flying on all sides.
Should evidence emerge that Israel killed the Palestinian
leader, a legacy of rancour could wreck the chances of peace for
years to come. Proof that someone from Arafat's own inner circle
did it could sweep away a generation of politicians who still
hold sway in the occupied West Bank.
Like many Palestinians, Imad Abu Zaki, one of Arafat's
closest bodyguards, has no doubt who did it. Neither, he says,
did his boss, whom he calls reverentially the Rais (president).
"I remember one day the Rais said: 'They have got me'. He
was talking about the Israelis," Abu Zaki said, recalling an
enfeebled Arafat sitting on his sick bed and putting his hand to
his chest.
Most Palestinians have long assumed that Israel murdered
their national hero, anxious to be rid of a man they blamed for
the collapse of peace talks in 2000 and a subsequent uprising
that saw waves of suicide bombers wreak havoc in Israeli cities.
Revelations this month by a Swiss forensic lab that Arafat's
bones contained unnaturally high amounts of rare, radioactive
polonium, only fuelled their conviction.
But not everyone is pointing the finger in the same
direction. Some people, like Arafat's widow Suha, have suggested
her husband was killed by an insider.
"I'm sure it's someone in his close circle," Suha said,
calling Arafat's death a "political assassination".
A series of interviews with Palestinian and Israel
officials, who were all caught up in the events of 2004, shed
more detailed light on an era of violence, intrigue and
animosity that pitted Palestinians against Israelis, and against
one another.
SHARON THREAT
Before his death, Arafat was confined by the Israeli
military to his bomb-damaged, rubble-strewn headquarters in
Ramallah for 41 months. Largely shunned by the outside world, he
was still an icon of national resistance to his people, who
referred to him affectionately by his nom de guerre, Abu Ammar.
The then-Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon hinted darkly
to Ma'ariv newspaper in September 2004 that he wanted to be rid
of Arafat, noting that Israel had killed two leaders of the
Islamist group Hamas earlier that same year.
"On the matter of Arafat we'll operate in the same way, when
we find the convenient and suitable time," said Sharon, who has
lain in a deep coma since suffering a stroke in 2006.
Barely a month after Sharon's comment, Arafat, already
fragile with notably trembling lips, fell seriously ill.
Ibrahim Abu Al-Naja, the then Palestinian agriculture
minister, recalls dining with Arafat on Oct. 14 in his airless
makeshift home, cement-filled oil drums standing at the windows
to limit blast damage in the event of an Israeli attack.
"There was nothing wrong with Abu Ammar (Arafat) when I saw
him then. He looked in good health," Abu Al-Naja said, talking
about it for the first time to the foreign media.
"There was a bowl of soup in front of him. He took a sip in
a spoon and he looked different. He put both hands to his mouth
and he vomited. He never got better after that."
Some officials recall the illness starting on Oct. 12.
Others say the decline started at the beginning of the month.
Initially, his aides said he was suffering flu. Teams of
doctors came first from Egypt, then from Tunisia to check him.
Eventually he was rushed to Paris on Oct. 29, but he died on
Nov. 11. No autopsy was carried out and French doctors said they
did could not determine the cause of death.
Two weeks later, the Palestinians opened an investigation
that got nowhere. The case resurfaced last year when the Al
Jazeera news channel obtained some of Arafat's hospital clothes
and got them analysed in Switzerland.
The Lausanne University Hospital's Institute of Radiation
Physics found unusually high levels of polonium-210 and French
magistrates opened a murder investigation.
Arafat's body was exhumed last year and samples were given
to Swiss, French and Russian experts. Once more, the Swiss say
they detected a high level of polonium. The Russian findings
were less conclusive and the French have not yet reported back.
"I was always sure that Arafat was assassinated. I said it
from the beginning. But we needed the proof. This Swiss report
has finally given us the proof," said Ahmed Qurie, the
Palestinian prime minister at the time of Arafat's death.
"Nobody believes that anyone other than Israel did it."
The Israelis adamantly reject this view.
THE ENEMY WITHIN
Israel orchestrated some 150 targeted killings between
September 2000 and October 2004, according to Israeli human
rights group B'tselem. The state freely admitted to many of the
operations, but it denies any involvement in Arafat's death.
"For Sharon, Arafat was the symbol of evil," said Giora
Eiland, the Israeli leader's national security adviser from
2004-2006, who was at the heart of decision-making.
"There were some discussions about the possibility of
removing Arafat or expelling him, but it was just hypothetical
ideas. Arafat ... was the absolute leader of the Palestinians,
so we could not think to do to him what we did to the leaders of
Hamas and other factions."
Avi Dichter, the head of the Shin Bet internal security
agency in 2004, said the Palestinians needed to look inwards.
"Let them investigate and find out," he told Israel Radio.
Fahmi Shabaneh, a member of the original Palestinian
investigation team, believes Dichter is right.
On Oct. 12, 2004, at the time that Arafat fell ill, his
powerful cousin Moussa Arafat survived an assassination attempt
in his Gaza Strip fiefdom. "Israel is innocent of this act,"
Moussa said the next day, blaming rival forces for the failed
car bombing of his convoy.
A year later he wasn't so lucky. He was dragged from his
house in Gaza by gunmen and shot dead in the street. Despite
living next to Palestinian security headquarters, no one came to
his help and the murderers were never caught.
"Moussa's killing was tied to the killing of Abu Ammar
(Arafat) and those who are suspected of the killing of Moussa
are the same who are suspected of killing Abu Ammar," said
Shabaneh.
He said he came to this conclusion after the work he carried
out in the first, official investigation into Arafat's death
that lasted barely five months and led to no charges.
"Abu Ammar came from a small family and Moussa was his
strongest relative ... His killing was like a Mafia hit. They
did it to prevent him seeking revenge," he said this month from
his small office in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.
Shabaneh sees himself as a whistleblower, saying he was
chased from the adjacent West Bank in 2010 after giving Israeli
television a sex tape that compromised a senior official close
to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas's Palestinian
Authority moved the shamed official into a new job and accused
Shabaneh of being a traitor.
INNER TURMOIL
Before Arafat fell ill, there was growing internal dissent
within the ranks of his Palestinian Authority (PA).
In July 2004, a former minister and fierce Arafat critic,
Nabil Amr, was shot and wounded in Ramallah, enraging his clan,
which denounced the PA for failing to find the attackers. The
same month there were riots in Gaza after Arafat appointed his
cousin Moussa to be police chief.
PA rival Mohammed Dahlan was accused of fomenting the
trouble, leading to accusations that he was working with Israel
to replace Arafat. He has denied this. He left the Palestinian
Territories after falling out with Abbas in 2010 and lives in
exile in the United Arab Emirates.
Qurie, Palestinian prime minister at the time of Arafat's
death, is adamant that Palestinians were not responsible. "Lots
of Palestinians used to criticise Arafat, but this is not proof
that there was a Palestinian plot to kill him. Everyone looked
up to him as a father," he said.
Certainly, if Arafat was killed - and the Swiss lab report
says the amount of polonium found only "moderately supported"
the contention he was poisoned - then the rare substance would
have had to come from a country with a nuclear industry.
By the same token, because he was surrounded almost
exclusively by Palestinians, a local hand would probably have
had to deliver the tiny, fatal dose.
Bodyguard Abu Zaki was at Arafat's side from 1988 until his
death in France and is the only person who still has an office
off the cramped corridor that contained Arafat's hectic court.
Speaking out for the first time since the polonium accusations
surfaced, he said his team did what they could to protect him.
"The problem is he was popular. He met hundreds of people
every day," he said, suggesting the truth may never emerge.
