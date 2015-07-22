JERUSALEM, July 22 An Israeli court jailed two
brothers from a far-right Jewish group on Wednesday for an arson
attack on a Jerusalem school that had been a rare symbol of
co-existence in the riven city.
Shlomo and Nahman Twito were sentenced to 2 years and 2 and
1/2 years in prison respectively for the overnight Nov. 29
attack, in which a classroom at the Hand in Hand school was
torched and "Death to Arabs" daubed on a wall in the yard.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Israeli officials identified Shlomo and Nahman Twito, aged
21 and 19 and residents of a Jewish settlement in the occupied
West Bank, as members of the far-right anti-Arab group Lehava,
which has disavowed the arson attack.
More than 600 children attend Hand in Hand, which runs from
pre-school to high school and has an equal number of Jewish and
Arab pupils. There are four other such schools in the Hand to
Hand network in Israel.
Jerusalem District Court said it convicted the brothers
based on their confessions. They smiled and chanted "How good
God is" as they were led away after Wednesday's sentencing,
Israeli media said.
Since Israeli-Palestinian peace talks stalled over a year
ago, grassroots violence has simmered. Israel's security service
have been trying to crack down on anti-Arab hate crimes.
