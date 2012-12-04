CANBERRA Dec 4 Australia summoned the Israeli
ambassador on Tuesday to protest against Israel's decision to
expand Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank
and withhold tax revenue from the Palestinian Authority.
Australia's move followed similar actions in Europe
including Spain, France, Britain, Sweden and Denmark in the wake
of the Palestinians winning de facto U.N. recognition of
statehood.
"Australia has long opposed all settlement activity,"
Foreign Minister Bob Carr said in a statement after Israeli
Ambassador Yuval Rotem's meeting with senior Australian
officials. "Such activity threatens the viability of a two-state
solution without which there will never be security in Israel."
Carr, whose country takes up a rotating U.N. Security
Council seat next year, said Israel's actions had complicated
the chances of fresh negotiations between the two sides.
"I am extremely disappointed with these reported Israeli
decisions," he said.
The U.N. victory for the Palestinians was a diplomatic
setback for the United States and Israel, which were joined by
only a handful of countries in voting against the move to
upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the
United Nations to "non-member state" from "entity," like the
Vatican.
There were 138 votes in favour, nine against and 41
abstentions, including Australia.