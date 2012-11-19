JERUSALEM Nov 19 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah this week for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the crisis in Gaza, Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky said on Monday.

Ban arrived in Cairo on Monday to support Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's efforts to mediate a truce to end cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, Nesirky said.

Ban meets Mursi on Tuesday but has no plans to visit Gaza, Nesirky said.