JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel's military denied on
Friday that it had carried out attacks in the Gaza Strip during
a visit to the enclave by Egypt's prime minister.
The Islamist Hamas group said Israel launched air strikes,
killing two people, during the visit by Egypt's Hisham Kandil.
The Israeli military said it had not carried out any attacks
after he arrived in the enclave.
Israel had announced it would suspend military operations in
Gaza during Kandil's three-hour visit so long as Hamas also
halted all fire.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said about 50 rockets were
fired at Israel from Gaza while Kandil was in the Palestinian
territory. Israeli broadcasts showed damage from one rocket that
struck the southern city of Ashkelon.
"Hamas does not respect the Egyptian prime minister's visit
to Gaza and violates the temporary ceasefire that Israel agreed
to during the visit," Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote on Twitter.