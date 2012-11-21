CAIRO Nov 21 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Wednesday the ceasefire between Israel and the
Palestinians in Gaza had come at a crucial time for countries of
the Middle East.
"This is a critical moment for the region. Egypt's new
government is assuming the responsibility and leadership that
has long made this country a cornerstone for regional stability
and peace," she said at a joint news conference with her
Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Kamel Amr.
She also thanked Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
for his mediation efforts and pledged to work with partners in
the region "to consolidate this progress, improve conditions for
the people of Gaza, provide security for the people of Israel".