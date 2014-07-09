JERUSALEM, July 9 Islamist militants in the Gaza
Strip launched three rockets towards the southern Israeli town
of Dimona and its nuclear reactor on Wednesday, causing no
injury or damage, the Israeli military said.
One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome
defensive shield, and two others fell in open areas. None caused
damage or injuries, an army spokesman said.
Militants from Hamas's Qassam Brigades said they had
launched long-range M-75 rockets.
Other areas in southern Israel's Negev desert were also
targeted, according to the Israeli military.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ori Lewis; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)